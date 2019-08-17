As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $329,394; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Its Position in Nike (NKE) by $2.19 Million as Share Price Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Ltd Co owns 26,998 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Amer Intl accumulated 416,118 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Summit Asset Management Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 214,113 shares. 2.53M were reported by Vontobel Asset Management. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Axa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 319,408 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 72,736 shares. 131,710 are owned by Colonial Trust Advisors. Old Natl State Bank In accumulated 18,131 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Com Pa has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 899,665 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 659,710 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 189,000 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 8,846 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,814 shares stake. Philadelphia Tru invested in 105,815 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,332 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 242,110 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 109,229 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has invested 1.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). At Natl Bank has 14,504 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Weatherstone accumulated 3,158 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has 0.98% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlson Capital Management holds 3,755 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 20,085 are held by Ent Financial.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.