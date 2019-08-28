As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position; Frontier Capital Management Co Increased Its Wex (WEX) Stake by $6.33 Million; Stock Price Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc. (WEX) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 33,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 976,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.40 million, up from 942,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $198.28. About 27,783 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 6,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,606 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 17,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 1.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Vanguard has 3.99 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,326 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 94,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,062 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 2,436 were reported by Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Com invested 1.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 70,832 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 74,724 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc. Psagot Inv House has 9,715 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class B by 48,847 shares to 723,087 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 11,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,028 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,600 shares. Grassi Investment Management has 76,327 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested 1.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Main Street Lc has 0.94% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,019 shares. 16,000 are held by Iat Reinsurance. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp reported 82,846 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0.01% or 376 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% or 72,896 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability owns 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,756 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.08% or 2.45M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blackrock Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 14,605 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) by 160,730 shares to 4,624 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMS) by 204,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,240 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

