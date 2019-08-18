As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Increased Stake; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose While Valinor Management Has Lowered Stake

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91 million, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10972.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 535,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 540,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 4,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.36 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares to 356,300 shares, valued at $127.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,636 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Hilton Cap Mgmt has 110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 6,821 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.08% or 20,722 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.21% or 108,456 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,098 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Com has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Agf Invs holds 160,486 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Condor Management has invested 0.23% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 502 shares. 37,830 were accumulated by Torray Limited Liability Corporation. Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2,575 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.