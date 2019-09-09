As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed by $817,581 Its Stake; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Trimmed by $1.09 Million Its Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 85.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 431 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 2,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $13.84 during the last trading session, reaching $520.9. About 230,397 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 2.63 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.77 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,565 shares. 263,833 are owned by Cetera Advisor Networks Lc. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 6,769 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 3,458 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.88% stake. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,448 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Asset holds 313,286 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 1.03% or 33,700 shares. Staley Capital Advisers stated it has 2.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Illinois-based Savant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,025 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 0.37% stake. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 67,000 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares to 86,932 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 69,900 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 169,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $587.98M for 20.13 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). American Intl reported 0.04% stake. Sirios Capital Mgmt LP has 82,538 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Company reported 2.89% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 4,770 shares stake. Cls Invests Ltd Com holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Lc reported 0% stake. Cetera Advsrs Lc invested in 13,825 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd stated it has 575 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 879 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 350 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 60,189 shares.

