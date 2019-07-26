As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased Position; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Share Price Rose, Royal Bank Of Canada Has Boosted Position by $697,410

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 109,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 4.42 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 12,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,755 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 49,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.93M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron aims for world’s lowest emission LNG plant in new Kitimat plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,608 shares to 165,537 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 48,800 shares to 200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 300,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,585 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Slashes Carnival Price Target Amid Weakness In Continental Europe – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

