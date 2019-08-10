As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Cut by $4.55 Million Its Holding; Novagold Res (NG) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Boosted Position by $2.06 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 514,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 742,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 2.03 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 36,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 68,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,238 shares to 55,574 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zomedica Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 2.26M shares to 41,497 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 433,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,065 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.