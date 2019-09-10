As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Upped Its Position; As Stag Indl (STAG) Share Value Rose, Holder Forward Management Has Trimmed Stake by $5.80 Million

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 249,346 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 10,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,530 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 15,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Mgmt owns 45,266 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,142 shares. Garde Incorporated has 3,112 shares. Founders Financial Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 7,523 shares. 134,888 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,692 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 30,185 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,093 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cleararc Incorporated has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 96,680 were accumulated by Jones Lllp. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.67M shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 15,004 shares to 101,821 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,680 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $58.46M for 15.61 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.