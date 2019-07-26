As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Raised by $561,741 Its Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Rose, International Value Advisers Decreased Its Position by $2.97 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 3.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 23,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 544,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.19 million, down from 567,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 925,520 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 60,023 shares to 400 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:AEP) by 62,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp holds 0.23% or 2,886 shares in its portfolio. California-based Osborne Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 71,648 shares. City Trust Fl owns 1.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 34,976 shares. Hightower Tru Lta has invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First National Tru Co invested in 152,658 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Weatherstone, Colorado-based fund reported 3,158 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership holds 10,559 shares. First National Bank reported 63,293 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 309,640 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). American Century stated it has 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 31,571 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Talking Technicals On This Energy ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 0.11% or 2,656 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Indiana Tru & Investment Management has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,257 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability reported 8,668 shares. Kistler has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Anchor Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Invest Mngmt owns 113,607 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 74,492 are owned by Bokf Na. 2,460 were accumulated by Shelton. Monroe National Bank & Tru Mi holds 0.14% or 3,291 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership reported 742,610 shares. Prio Wealth Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 318,827 shares. Strategic Svcs Inc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Lp reported 18,171 shares.