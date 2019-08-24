As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.28 Million; Brookside Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Novartis A G (NVS) by $15.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 26,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 681,207 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.91M, down from 707,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 158,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.96M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – TRANSACTION WITH NOVARTIS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2018 AND THEREAFTER, AND TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW GENERATION; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DOING BEST TO BRING CLOSE TO MATTER INVOLVING TRUMP LAWYER CONTRACT; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS M&A EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENT ON CALL EARLIER; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 01/05/2018 – AVEXIS, NOVARTIS DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 19/03/2018 – Swiss Giant Novartis Teams Up With Canadian Marijuana Startup

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.86B for 17.55 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.