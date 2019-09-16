As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.99 Million; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.60 Million as Market Value Declined

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 84.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 24,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4,301 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $537,000, down from 28,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.84. About 4.24 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $176.32. About 4.81 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 2,679 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 32,722 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 566,800 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1,985 are owned by Hanlon Inv. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc, California-based fund reported 11,916 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa accumulated 6,614 shares. Summit Strategies holds 1,646 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 499,499 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 9.65 million shares. King Wealth reported 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartford Invest Company accumulated 275,595 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,332 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Psagot House owns 7,434 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (Put) by 92,800 shares to 126,100 shares, valued at $20.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 264,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.