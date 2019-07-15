As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Signaturefd Has Raised Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Alley Company Continues to Hold Stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR)

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.72. About 3.50M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.59. About 341,538 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In reported 0.26% stake. 45,266 are owned by Leavell Inv Incorporated. Kemper Master Retirement Trust accumulated 28,800 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Com holds 0.85% or 7,067 shares. 18,095 are owned by Ledyard State Bank. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 4.56M shares. Bell Financial Bank has 5,206 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aviance Mngmt Llc has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 42,331 shares. Finance Architects Inc holds 0.13% or 590 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Holderness Invs accumulated 13,214 shares. Jnba owns 5,518 shares. Bender Robert Associate has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Loeb Corp has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 308 shares. Mycio Wealth has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 927 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

