As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Lowered Holding in Adobe Systems (Put) (ADBE) by $5.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 42.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 164,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 220,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.21M, down from 385,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08M shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.96 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 3,283 shares to 7,154 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 231,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancorporation reported 15,056 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,528 shares. Kings Point Cap holds 51,780 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 8,000 shares. Garde Incorporated holds 3,112 shares. Acadian Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,156 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,798 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 340,917 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,142 shares. Moreover, Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peapack Gladstone reported 291,902 shares. Adirondack has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Staley Cap Advisers holds 288,569 shares. Godshalk Welsh accumulated 12,850 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.02 million were reported by Tcw Gru. Raymond James owns 375,537 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Proffitt Goodson Incorporated owns 3,053 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And holds 0.66% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 12,962 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,894 shares. Jones Fin Cos Lllp reported 30,969 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Ltd invested in 0.78% or 510 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Company has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,685 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,163 shares. Mitchell Cap accumulated 17,291 shares or 1.63% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 70,150 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 0.05% or 8,241 shares.

