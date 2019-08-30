As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Cut by $369,123 Its Stake; As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Price Rose, Jennison Associates Has Decreased Position by $1.49 Million

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 136,549 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82M, down from 139,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 844,683 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 67,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.74 million, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 165,781 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 510,335 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Natixis reported 104,367 shares stake. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh reported 40,400 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). E&G Advsrs Lp reported 74,200 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Grassi Inv Management accumulated 298,150 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 1.22 million shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 472,524 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highland Management Limited accumulated 17,700 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98,432 shares to 429,092 shares, valued at $217.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 288,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,749 shares to 180,147 shares, valued at $20.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 21,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.