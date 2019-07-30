As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Boosted Holding by $799,992; Dalton Investments Has Decreased Stake in Teekay (TK) as Valuation Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,745 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 634,914 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 52.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 699.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 6,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,434 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 444,100 shares to 13.95 million shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

More notable recent Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teekay Corporation Announces Banff FPSO Contract Extension – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Corporation Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Teekay Corporation’s (NYSE:TK) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Calls – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P (Xhb (XHB) by 21,053 shares to 1,210 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Djia(Dia) (DIA) by 9,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,612 shares, and cut its stake in Stip Us (STIP).