As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Modera Wealth Management Decreased by $329,394 Its Stake; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Griffin Asset Management Upped Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 3.41 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 198,673 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 183,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 16.52M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares to 107,657 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,142 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares to 897,728 shares, valued at $46.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.