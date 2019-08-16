As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Lowered Stake by $3.28 Million; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose, Schwab Charles Investment Management Raised by $1.32 Million Its Position

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 11,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 488,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.12M, up from 477,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 183,623 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 26,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 681,207 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.91M, down from 707,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.18. About 1.34 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Cap Management stated it has 7,300 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,061 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,855 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has 1.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,238 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 38,997 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 31,133 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 36,937 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2.23M are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Llc. Putnam Fl reported 0.14% stake. Check Cap Ca owns 3,127 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olympic Steel Inc (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 125,660 shares to 22,109 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 44,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,550 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Value Inc.

