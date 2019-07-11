As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased Its Position; Autonomy Capital LP Increased Its Position in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $500,000 as Stock Value Declined

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 23,142 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 1.02M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,296 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,221 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 1.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Yhb Inv Advsr holds 32,982 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 1.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Riggs Asset Managment Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,179 shares. Moreover, Callahan Lc has 1.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd reported 32,897 shares. Geode Capital Management holds 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 25.38 million shares. 62,752 were accumulated by Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Company. Perkins Coie Trust Company invested in 1.39% or 24,238 shares. Stevens Cap LP has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atwood And Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 5,601 shares. Lincoln National Corp has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35,771 shares to 791,044 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 was made by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.