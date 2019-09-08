As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $369,000; Brighton Jones Has Lifted T (TMUS) Position by $2.05 Million

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 20,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video)

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 29,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 106,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 76,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 16/04/2018 – FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 10,002 shares. Colony Group Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,979 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 5,800 shares. Millennium Llc invested in 132,284 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel has 1.94% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 689,606 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited holds 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 237,018 shares. Alpine Management invested in 0.7% or 305,896 shares. Tekne Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 11.53% or 644,253 shares. Natixis holds 219,159 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westpac Banking invested in 24,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,151 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint to Provide Nevada’s Telecommunications Relay Service – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sprint CEO: Executive leadership decisions for New T-Mobile ‘nearly done,’ planning for ‘day zero’ underway – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Play the Sprint Stock Merger Today – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) by 12,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,457 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 34,778 shares to 130,598 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 7,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).