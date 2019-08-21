As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, United Asset Strategies Has Raised by $755,589 Its Stake; Papp L Roy & Associates Stake In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Increased

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,163 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 2.06M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 96,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 4.10 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oarsman Incorporated holds 2.1% or 31,575 shares. Barnett Inc reported 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 3,291 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability Com reported 2.76M shares. Chem Bankshares stated it has 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hodges Mgmt Inc reported 49,926 shares stake. Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 249,687 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). D L Carlson Group holds 60,239 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Penobscot has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 28,902 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 1.56 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Metropolitan Life reported 0.05% stake. Hendley And Com owns 49,651 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,168 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 137,666 shares to 164,979 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,957 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).