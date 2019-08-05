As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Texas Permanent School Fund Trimmed Its Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 14,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 369,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.53M, down from 384,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03 million shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ims Mgmt reported 7,674 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,091 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 99,261 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 526,921 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Colony Group owns 49,856 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Trust Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Epoch Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.4% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,748 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris. 3,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J..

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HAS, V, EA – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 25,203 shares to 71,251 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 17,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Limited Co reported 29,394 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc accumulated 0.29% or 19,190 shares. Milestone Gru invested in 0.03% or 1,643 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 18,134 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability holds 39,420 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 19,013 shares. Caprock Group Inc owns 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,029 shares. Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 12,105 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 19,569 shares stake. Peoples Serv holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,714 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 521,016 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.67% or 309,640 shares. Alpha Windward Limited holds 6,216 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 2.15% or 39,670 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.