As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Boosted Its Holding; As Universal Display (OLED) Share Value Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.85 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 9,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 20,260 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $184.85. About 277,616 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 9,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 94,889 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.81M, up from 85,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 1.86 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cahill Advsrs Inc holds 0.49% or 9,929 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Llc invested in 0.29% or 58,447 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,629 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 932,280 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 24,590 were accumulated by D L Carlson Group. 11,668 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 25,734 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Family Corp stated it has 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oxbow Advisors Lc reported 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.28% or 70,721 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Com holds 1.24% or 384,727 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Colonial Trust Advsrs invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,851 shares to 93,586 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,536 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,545 shares to 15,183 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Cls Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom reported 1,340 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 638 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regal Advsrs Lc reported 1,107 shares. 10,118 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Fred Alger Management owns 21,887 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd reported 1,155 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 4,972 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 50,203 shares. Maplelane holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 10,900 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 56,180 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can.