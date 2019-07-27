As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Private Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) as Share Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 25,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,075 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 122,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 331,878 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs reported 41,400 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Intll Ca invested 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Olstein Capital Mngmt LP reported 35,000 shares stake. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4.97 million were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 12,127 shares. Btr reported 2.77% stake. 58,526 are owned by First Midwest Commercial Bank Division. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 172,020 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.42M shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx accumulated 29,634 shares. Shamrock Asset Llc holds 1.25% or 12,814 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy & Assoc has 1.77% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.7% or 147,471 shares in its portfolio.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares to 45,625 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Anadarko Petroleum beats profit estimates on higher output – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 42,810 shares to 204,897 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 185,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,528 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 121,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 573 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 58,242 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Voya Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 76,750 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Mason Street Advisors holds 0.01% or 19,515 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Com accumulated 47 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com owns 11,726 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 54,866 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 80,966 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 266 shares.