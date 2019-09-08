As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wespac Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Antero Res (AR) Valuation Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Its Position

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 972.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 24,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.01M, up from 9.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 9.91M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill holds 11,550 shares. 31,133 are held by Trust Company Of Oklahoma. 30,212 are held by Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Company. Pettee Inc invested in 20,904 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,242 shares. Nbt Bank N A invested in 85,785 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.89% or 17,745 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank accumulated 10,642 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.18% or 1.50 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc holds 1,652 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 105,815 shares. Iowa Retail Bank invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 62,051 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 44,206 shares or 0.8% of the stock.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $49,689. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.

