As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Sirios Capital Management LP Raised Conocophillips (COP) Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 127,336 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69 million, down from 143,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 2.63 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 2.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.77 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 29,218 shares to 37,299 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings.

