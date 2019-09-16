As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Upped Stake by $3.53 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $300,208

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 28,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, up from 62,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 28,144 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, down from 46,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.18 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 18/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON – CNBC TV18 CITING; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Expects Organic Adjusted Ebitda Growth of 1%-5% in FY 2019; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.59% or 558,590 shares. Moreover, Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 60,754 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.78% or 3.33M shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc invested in 0.61% or 13,280 shares. Conestoga Advsrs reported 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bowling Limited Liability Co has invested 1.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc owns 2,615 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has 3.35M shares. Staley Advisers stated it has 299,448 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 12,877 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 67,271 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited holds 0.51% or 10,332 shares. Wade G W & reported 0.83% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,418 shares to 251,822 shares, valued at $33.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,353 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

