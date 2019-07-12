As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Sterling Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Merck (Plus) Co. (MRK) Holder American International Group Upped Its Stake by $11.72 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Merck (Plus) Co. Inc. (MRK) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 141,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.08 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Merck (Plus) Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 14.92 million shares traded or 33.01% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $126.19. About 3.06M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mngmt holds 12,153 shares. Dean Associates Ltd has 66,256 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 48,346 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Co reported 319,349 shares. Greystone Managed Invests owns 132,582 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,528 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Essex Limited Company stated it has 44,206 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 3,875 shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ny has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Andra Ap stated it has 36,500 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.36% or 6.84 million shares. Chatham Cap owns 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,476 shares. 37,390 were accumulated by Arrow Fin Corporation. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd accumulated 115,517 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,506 shares to 18,757 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,622 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Limited Partnership has 16,736 shares. 4,330 were reported by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Wellington Shields And Limited Com invested 0.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Diligent Investors Ltd Company accumulated 17,602 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 844,639 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Merian (Uk) invested 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,050 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.39% or 9,508 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 254,799 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Paloma Prns has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hartford Financial invested in 0.78% or 27,285 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas invested in 67,389 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corporation N Y holds 1.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 13,118 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation has invested 4.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Parus Fin (Uk) has 4.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 151,340 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 4,673 shares to 125,540 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 263,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.43M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson (Plus) Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).