As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Its Position by $3.01 Million; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $5.15 Million; Shares Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 2.77 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 5.34M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,260 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 215,579 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested 1.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Minnesota-based Accredited Investors has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investec Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.14M shares. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated has invested 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Group Inc invested in 27,131 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Sterling Capital Limited Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 244,792 shares. 35,758 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 137,724 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 932,280 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,181 shares. Martin And Tn holds 16,646 shares. 91,864 were reported by Verity & Verity Lc. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.47% or 42,394 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 149,850 shares to 663,140 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 227,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

