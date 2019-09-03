As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Increased by $535,983 Its Position; Ibm Retirement Fund Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 569,377 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10972.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 535,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 540,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 4,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 301,142 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,730 shares. Cleararc has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Invest Counsel Inc reported 6,745 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spectrum Mgmt Group holds 1,246 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 2,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,030 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd owns 1,765 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,123 shares. Oakworth holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,500 shares. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 9,572 shares. 92,025 are owned by Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Lc holds 0% or 23,974 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,117 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.