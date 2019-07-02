As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Increased Stake; Wellington Shields & Company Boosted Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position by $327,100

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 7.71 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1678.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 173,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 10,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 4.92 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 13.89 million shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 17,601 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Twin Capital Mgmt holds 131,010 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 36,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 1,505 shares. 26,174 are held by Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company. Laffer Investments stated it has 16,856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 476,800 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Invest Management Of Virginia Lc has invested 1.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 1.76 million shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 861,867 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited accumulated 71,976 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Company holds 0.01% or 25,790 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares to 15,696 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IDV) by 11,847 shares to 449,061 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,816 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, January 15.