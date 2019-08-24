As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased Its Stake by $817,581; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Fpr Partners Upped Holding

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 24.64 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48M, up from 17.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 1.58 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baidu, BP, Ciena, Chevron, Cree, Exxon, Home Depot, Medtronic, Nvidia, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.75M shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt reported 76,327 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,585 shares. Sterling Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 182,942 shares. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,352 shares. 509,405 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management Corporation. Rafferty Asset reported 22,583 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corporation has 1.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Live Your Vision Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paw Capital Corporation has 5,500 shares. Narwhal stated it has 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 20.33M shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares to 126,693 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares to 7.03 million shares, valued at $268.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 18,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).