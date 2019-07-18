As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Cambiar Investors Increased Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Increased Its Holding by $1.86 Million

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 227.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,415 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 15,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 7.49 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 21,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.24M, up from 353,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 3.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,000 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,300 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Lc stated it has 1.62 million shares. 1.80M were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Indiana-based Donaldson Cap Management Llc has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chase Investment Counsel reported 0.11% stake. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wagner Bowman Corporation has 17,487 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ulysses Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Steers holds 111,248 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,086 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Ltd has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bright Rock Capital Limited Liability Com reported 1.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Affinity Limited Liability invested in 1.76% or 159,169 shares. Prudential Public reported 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St James Investment Limited Com owns 681,349 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 81,699 shares to 3,884 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,263 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

