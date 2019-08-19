As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Burney Co Increased Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted Its Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 9,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 962,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.81 million, up from 952,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Burney Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 228.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 41,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 60,162 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 18,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Matter Of WANT Over NEED – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 79,733 shares to 84,831 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 31,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,069 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,409 shares. Piershale Grp Inc owns 2,079 shares. Moreover, Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,659 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company invested in 6.73 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Greystone Managed Invests accumulated 63,327 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fragasso reported 1,763 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trustmark Commercial Bank Department owns 26,880 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc has invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kdi Cap Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 63,269 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Choate Investment Advisors reported 0.38% stake. Connecticut-based Prospector Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 145,047 shares to 95,338 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,882 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.