As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Aspiriant Has Trimmed Its Holding; Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Shares Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Position

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 5,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,565 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 30,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 985,583 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 135,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 17,024 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity. 275 shares were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn, worth $14,652. TAYLOR PAUL W sold $669,850 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Carlile Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Adds Edwards and Geronazzo to Colorado Lending Teams – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Additions to Senior Leadership – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 17.27 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.