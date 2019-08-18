As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Trimmed Holding; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $602,082

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 72,711 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 75,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, down from 310,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Svcs Ltd Liability Com has 126,433 shares for 5.08% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 174,995 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 27,236 were reported by Meridian Invest Counsel Inc. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt reported 405,455 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 4,881 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Company accumulated 54,532 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 356,733 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.79 million shares. Haverford Fincl Services accumulated 82,033 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 1.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,262 shares. Harris Assoc Lp holds 2,500 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 65,663 shares to 141,174 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares to 25,934 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

