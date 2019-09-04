As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 1.85M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $357.58. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares to 897,728 shares, valued at $46.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.91% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fayez Sarofim & reported 5.04M shares. Nexus Inv Management has invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 308 were reported by Loeb Partners Corporation. Everett Harris & Co Ca reported 322,124 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 413 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Oh holds 0.67% or 8,631 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fin Counselors Inc reported 151,626 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.3% or 107,682 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invs invested in 4,793 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 90,813 shares in its portfolio. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.06% or 38,042 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.84 million shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc owns 11,916 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.57 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

