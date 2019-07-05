As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted by $29.95 Million Its Holding; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Raised Its General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 243,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.24 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 17,100 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 126,200 shares. Cambridge Invest Research holds 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 6,561 shares. Round Table has invested 0.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Css Llc Il reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,102 shares. 711,838 are owned by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Overbrook Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 97,319 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 7,621 shares. 8,818 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Bulldog Investors Lc accumulated 290,602 shares or 4.3% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 353 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs Inc reported 11,408 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 69,810 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,331 shares to 660,208 shares, valued at $83.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 125,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Financial Bank owns 1.08 million shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.03% or 49,397 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Limited accumulated 369,537 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.11% or 76,441 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs, California-based fund reported 92,575 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 571,183 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr owns 254 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush Company has invested 1.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 40,244 shares stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity has 0.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 732,381 shares. Mackay Shields holds 600,549 shares. 2,342 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability. Van Strum And Towne Inc reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peavine Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Cadence State Bank Na owns 40,610 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

