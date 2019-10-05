As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Apriem Advisors Raised by $343,728 Its Position; Parnassus Investments Has Cut Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 115,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.60 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 369,795 are owned by Becker Cap. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 613,319 shares. Provident Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 181,973 shares or 3.42% of the stock. Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson has 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 434,766 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc stated it has 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,792 shares. Philadelphia Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 147,783 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc holds 4,527 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 8.51 million shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Srb Corp holds 0.05% or 2,665 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Corp Il reported 0.14% stake. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,234 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 1.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,940 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 163,779 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $53.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 36,394 shares to 674,250 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,775 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).