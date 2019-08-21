As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Winslow Asset Management Has Lifted Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Stake by $324,342

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 229,630 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 2.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,832 shares to 71,041 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares to 94,677 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,473 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

