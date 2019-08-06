As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.66 Million; Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position as Valuation Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 219,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 546,602 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, down from 766,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 4.31M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 8.25M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 318 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc owns 75 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation holds 0% or 440 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 198,870 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Country Club Trust Commerce Na has 0.19% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 53,435 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 9,965 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comm Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 17,611 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.41% or 1.13 million shares. Mirador Ptnrs LP stated it has 8,181 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 144,462 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 250,742 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware holds 0.97% or 439,915 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.11% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 43,068 shares.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $154.40M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 103,699 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 51,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,588 shares to 45,038 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.