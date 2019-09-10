As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Position; American National Bank Has Lowered Position in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) by $635,200

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

American National Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 75 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 4,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 4.43 million shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 582,747 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 550,622 shares. South Dakota-based First Bankshares Sioux Falls has invested 3.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 36,008 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 501,658 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 2.29 million are owned by Stifel. L & S Advsr Incorporated reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hamlin Management Lc invested 3.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 823,806 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Old Point Tru & N A accumulated 4,927 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 13,413 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. The California-based Osterweis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Maple Capital Management holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 70,378 shares. Wills Financial Gru Incorporated invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment holds 31,342 shares. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsrs Lc has invested 1.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Interstate National Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Sumitomo Life Company has 0.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 29,913 shares. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Penobscot Management Company Incorporated accumulated 40,391 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Factory Mutual invested in 0.72% or 375,100 shares. Murphy has 1.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 43,277 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 30,186 shares. Regions Fin invested in 246,507 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 445 shares. Westpac accumulated 52,983 shares. Chilton Inv Com Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,283 shares. Northstar Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.15% or 2,143 shares. Curbstone Financial Corporation, New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,304 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,587 shares to 15,910 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta International Equity Etf Actvbt Intereqy by 220,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN).

