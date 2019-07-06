As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Modera Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $329,394; Catalent (CTLT) Market Value Rose While Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Holding

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 24,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,126 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.46 million, down from 651,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 305,557 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34M for 22.36 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Catalent Inc (CTLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Adobe (ADBE), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Zillow (ZG), Increase in Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Catalent Completes Acquisition of Gene Therapy Leader Paragon Bioservices, Inc. for $1.2 Billion – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalent’s Acquisition Of Cook Pharmica Overshadows Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2017 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent (CTLT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.85B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

