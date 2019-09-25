As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Position; As V F (VFC) Market Value Declined, Colony Group Trimmed Stake by $323,466

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 3,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 61,336 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, down from 65,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.44. About 1.68M shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 3,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 112,864 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.05M, up from 109,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 16.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,941 shares to 10,019 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 9,023 shares to 92,895 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

