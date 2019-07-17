As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Country Club Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $3.57 Million as Valuation Declined

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 66.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 55,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,377 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50B, down from 84,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 406,670 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 9,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,886 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 31,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $365.95. About 743,479 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (Put) by 87,200 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $49.59B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Put).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.31 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.55 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

