As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosted Position; As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 906,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 10.31 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.19 million, up from 9.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 28/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 119,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 109,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMD, BA, VALE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 of the Best Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mining Inc (Prn) by 19.84M shares to 14.14M shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 155,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares to 24,897 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,049 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Company has 43,225 shares. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Incorporated has 1.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,154 shares. Paloma Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 31,428 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 652,435 shares. Hwg Holding LP accumulated 0.04% or 348 shares. At National Bank accumulated 0.22% or 14,504 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 1.15% stake. Martin Currie Ltd reported 112,221 shares stake. Jcic Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 154 shares. Iberiabank Corp has invested 1.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 11,481 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N & has invested 2.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boltwood Cap Mngmt owns 2.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,392 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication owns 0.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,122 shares.