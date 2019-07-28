As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Fiduciary Trust Company Lowered by $342,801 Its Holding; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stake Boosted by De Burlo Group Inc

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 2,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,135 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.64 million, down from 210,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 69.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 22,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 550,622 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated owns 5,000 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has invested 0.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.6% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap reported 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,406 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Retail Bank Na accumulated 32,985 shares or 0.82% of the stock. North Point Managers Oh reported 2,775 shares. Stack Financial Management holds 141,465 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 634,694 shares. Pettee Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,904 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,765 shares to 24,797 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 44,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com (NYSE:V).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was sold by Morris Donna.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9,400 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,050 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).