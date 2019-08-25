As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Wespac Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $2.97 Million; Pcm (PCMI) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $5.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 261,797 shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 972.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 24,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 2,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Ltd stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stonebridge Cap Management has 3.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 72,274 shares. Gm Advisory owns 5,937 shares. 39,574 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.32% stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,280 shares. 12,127 were accumulated by Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.45% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 41,350 shares. Financial Advisory Group Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Confluence Invest Management Lc holds 1.88% or 902,403 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chesley Taft & Associate Limited holds 0.68% or 65,998 shares. Jennison Associates Lc holds 0.16% or 1.35M shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NYSE:NGS) by 55,232 shares to 227,241 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 76,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Ajax Corp.

