As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Its Position by $1.88 Million; Carroll Financial Associates Has Raised Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $475,902 as Stock Value Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 34,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corporation (MCD) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 2,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 13,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,120 shares to 8,216 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 120,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 54,839 shares to 14,740 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,933 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).