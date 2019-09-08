As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Sunbelt Securities Increased by $695,073 Its Holding; Private Bank & Trust Co Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Planning has 3.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 58,929 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,652 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Anchor Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,471 shares. Spc Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 4,484 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated owns 0.81% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.62 million shares. Indexiq Advsr reported 18,893 shares. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.32% or 24,122 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research (Trc) owns 42,841 shares. 76,933 were reported by Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Sonata Capital Grp Inc Inc owns 5,507 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Independent Invsts Inc reported 7,300 shares stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 22,370 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 571,183 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,758 shares to 9,274 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,864 shares, and cut its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt.

