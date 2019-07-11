As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $301,227 Its Position; Sandler Capital Management Raised Its Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) Holding by $6.44 Million; Share Price Rose

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 94.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 121,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, up from 128,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.20M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 3.80M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 89,634 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Raymond James Fin Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bruce & Co invested in 0.16% or 15,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 8,587 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd holds 22,710 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 324,200 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Com accumulated 4,729 shares. Adage Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.89M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 35,920 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 301,154 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 54 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp holds 55,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Llc holds 5,750 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 33 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp (Put) by 480,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 40,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,015 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc (Call).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 18,891 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40.63 million shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Limited holds 0.24% or 17,281 shares. Janney Ltd Llc invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,250 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,311 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Swiss Bank holds 0.87% or 6.42 million shares in its portfolio. 7,915 were reported by First Business Svcs. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 1.08 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc invested in 61,450 shares. First City Capital Management has 0.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,175 shares. High Pointe Capital Lc holds 2.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 13,890 shares.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares to 45,625 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.45 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.