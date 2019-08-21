As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased by $329,394 Its Stake; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 28,926 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 16,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $109.39. About 666,207 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc by 14,950 shares to 75,517 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,035 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,185 shares to 344,887 shares, valued at $37.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).